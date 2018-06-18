Saab Receives Order for Additional Functionality for GlobalEye

(Source: Saab; issued June 18, 2018)

Saab said it has received an order from the United Arab Emirates for additional functionality for its Global Eye advanced airborne early warning & control (AEW&C) aircraft, but will not say what it is. (Saab photo)

Saab has received an order from the United Arab Emirates for additional functionality for the advanced airborne early warning & control (AEW&C) solution GlobalEye. The order value is approximately SEK 345 million.



The UAE placed its first order for GlobalEye in November 2015. GlobalEye combines air, maritime and ground surveillance in one swing-role solution. It features a full suite of sophisticated sensors including the powerful new extended range radar (Erieye ER).



“GlobalEye is the most advanced airborne early warning & control solution on the market and the programme is progressing very well, with the first flight completed in March this year. This order is further testament to our successful collaboration with the UAE”, says Anders Carp, head of Saab business area Surveillance.



GlobalEye brings extended detection range, endurance and the ability to perform multiple roles, including tasks such as search and rescue, border surveillance and military operations.





