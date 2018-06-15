Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued June 15, 2018)

DRS Sustainment Systems Inc., was awarded a $192,517,762 fixed-price-incentive contract for procurement of Abrams Active Protection systems, sets of countermeasures, calibration/maintenance kits for the Abrams M1A2 System Enhancement program version 2.



One bid was solicited with one bid received. Work will be performed in St. Louis, Missouri, with an estimated completion date of March 31, 2020.



Fiscal 2018 other procurement (Army); and research, development, test and evaluation funds in the combined amount of $85,843,574 were obligated at the time of the award.



U.S. Army Contracting Command, Warren, Michigan, is the contracting activity (W56HZV-18-C-0131).



-ends-

