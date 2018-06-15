Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued June 15, 2018)

The Boeing Co., St. Louis, Missouri, is awarded an undefinitized contract action with a not-to-exceed value of $179,000,000 to procure system configuration set H12K for the Kuwait Air Force configured F/A-18E/F Aircraft software development, modification, integration, testing and support for the government of Kuwait.



Work will be performed in St. Louis, Missouri, and is expected to be completed in September 2022.



Foreign military sales funds in the amount of $89,321,000 will be obligated at time of award; none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(4).



The Naval Air Warfare Center Weapons Division, China Lake, California, is the contracting activity (N68936-18-C-0026).



-ends-

