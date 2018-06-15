Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued June 15, 2018)

Lockheed Martin Corp., Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Co., Fort Worth, Texas, is awarded $503,228,000 for a not-to-exceed modification to a previously issued firm-fixed-price delivery order 0584 placed against basic ordering agreement (N00019-14-G-0020).



This modification provides for air vehicle initial spares, to include F-35 Lightning II deployment spares packages, afloat spares packages, and associated consumables required to support the air vehicle delivery schedules for the Air Force, Navy, Marine Corps, and non-Department of Defense (DoD) participants.



Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas (24.4 percent); El Segundo, California (9.1 percent); Owego, New York (8.6 percent); Samlesbury, United Kingdom (7.2 percent); Cheltenham, United Kingdom (6.2 percent); Nashua, New Hampshire (5.8 percent); Torrance, California (5.5 percent); Orlando, Florida (4.9 percent); Cedar Rapids, Iowa (3.7 percent); San Diego, California (3.6 percent); Phoenix, Arizona (3.1 percent); Melbourne, Florida (3.1 percent); Irvine, California (2.5 percent); N. Amityville, New York (2.4 percent); Windsor Locks, Connecticut (2.2 percent); Baltimore, Maryland (2.2 percent); Papendrect, The Netherlands (1.9 percent); Rolling Meadows, Illinois (1.8 percent); and Alpharetta, Georgia (1.8 percent), and is expected to be completed in December 2023.



Fiscal 2018 aircraft procurement (Air Force, Marine Corps and Navy) and non-DoD participant funds in the amount of $503,228,000 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year.



This modification combines purchases for the Air Force ($106,506,000; 21 percent); Marine Corps ($91,695,000; 18 percent); Navy ($68,190,000; 14 percent); and non-DoD participants ($236,837,000; 47 percent).



The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.



