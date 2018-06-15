Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued June 15, 2018)

Textron Aviation Defense, Wichita, Kansas, has been awarded a $36,198,112 undefinitized contract modification (P0003) to a previously awarded undefinitized contract action (FA8617-17-C-6216), increasing the not-to-exceed price to $124,917,625 for four T-6C+ aircraft, maintenance and pilot training, and interim contractor support for maintenance.



Contractor will provide supplies and services to provide for the replacement of current training aircraft fleet and the enhancement of the Argentina Air Force surveillance and border security mission.



Work will be performed in Wichita, Kansas, and is expected to be complete by Nov. 30, 2018. This contract is 100 percent foreign military sales to Argentina. This award is the result of a sole-source acquisition.



Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Wright Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, is the contracting activity.



-ends-

