44 Members of US Congress Urge Mattis to Halt F-35 Delivery to Turkey

(Source: Stockholm Center for Freedom; issued June 16, 2018)

It would be “inconceivable” for the United States to go through with a deal supplying advanced F-35 fighter jets to Turkey, 44 members of the US House of Representatives warned in a letter on Friday to Secretary of Defense James Mattis.Turkey, a NATO ally of the United States and a low-level partner in the jet’s production, is set to receive the first of 100 of the jets on order at a rollout ceremony in the United States scheduled for June 21.However, the deal has met with intense resistance from Congress, both houses of which have produced bipartisan legislation to curtail US weapons sales to Turkey in reprisal for a growing list of problems souring the countries’ relations.The Senate is expected to vote on a bill to suspend all weapons sales to Turkey before the July 4 holiday; since the first F-35 could be delivered before then, the letter can be seen as an urgent call to Mattis to stop the deal.“Contrary to its NATO obligations and the expectations that should govern a responsible ally, Turkey is actively operating to undermine US interests around the world,” the signatories of the letter said.The bipartisan group of congressmen referred to Turkey’s tightening links with Russia, illustrated by Ankara’s purchase of a Russian S-400 missile defense system, and its policies in Syria, which have led to threats by the Turkish president against US forces.Particularly concerning is the S-400 purchase, which the letter said would “threaten exposure of our most closely guarded military secrets to a major power hostile to NATO and U.S. interests.”“It is inconceivable that we would place the F-35 technology in the hands of the deepening Russian-Turkish relationship,” it continued.Other incidents raised in the letter include the arrest of US pastor Andrew Brunson, a long-term resident in Turkey accused of links to terrorist organizations, and the violence exhibited by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s security detail during a state visit to Washington, DC.“The brazenness of this assault and Turkey’s refusal to cooperate with the subsequent investigation demonstrates the level of contempt President Erdogan has for the United States and for our democratic values and exposes Turkey as a practitioner and exporter of extreme, violent authoritarianism,” the letter said.-ends-