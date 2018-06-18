KA-29 Helicopters of Pacific Fleet Naval Aviation Work Out Their Tasks in Primorye

(Source: Russian Ministry of Defence; issued June 18, 2018)

The Ka-29 helicopters began to work out the assigned tasks at the Nikolayevka airfield of the Pacific Fleet's Naval Aviation.



Two transport combat helicopters made sorties along the route. Their pilots performed tactical tasks and engaged ground targets at the Primorye training ground.



At the end of last year, the PF Naval Aviation received six upgraded Ka-29 naval assault transport helicopters, which had passed the medium repairs at JSC Kumertau Aviation Production Enterprise.



It is scheduled to conduct joint trainings with the Pacific Fleet ships and marine units in order to increase mobility and effectiveness of the assault forces.



