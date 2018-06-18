L3 Awarded Contract for U.S. Army’s Next-Generation Night Vision Goggles

(Source: L3 Technologies; issued June 18, 2018)

NEW YORK --- L3 Technologies announced today that it has been awarded a three-year, $391 million contract from the U.S. Army Contracting Command to provide soldiers with true next-generation Binocular Night Vision Goggles that improve mobility, targeting and maneuverability for ground forces.



“These advanced night vision capabilities reflect L3’s intense focus on developing and providing innovative technologies that make our customers better and more effective in the field,” said Christopher E. Kubasik, L3’s Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President. “As the Army continues to modernize to keep pace with near-peer adversaries, our agility and experience enable us to move quickly in a heightened threat environment. We are proud to deliver solutions that strengthen our collaborative partnerships and help safeguard our national security.”



The Enhanced Night Vision Goggle – Binocular (ENVG-B) includes L3’s high-performance white phosphor image intensification technology in a dual-tube goggle, as well as a separate thermal channel for image fusion and thermal target detection. This technology will increase the ability to locate and engage threats, and access common operating environment imagery. The ENVG-B will also include a new high-resolution display and an embedded soldier wireless personal area network, rapid target acquisition and augmented reality algorithms to interface with the U.S. Army’s Nett Warrior. The complete system will interface with the Army’s next-generation family of weapon sights, while enhancing interoperability and data sharing.





Headquartered in New York City, L3 Technologies employs approximately 31,000 people worldwide and is a leading provider of a broad range of communication, electronic and sensor systems used on military, homeland security and commercial platforms. L3 is also a prime contractor in aerospace systems, security and detection systems, and pilot training. The company reported 2017 sales of $9.6 billion.



