China Grants Additional Military Funding to Cambodia

(Source: Khmer Times; issued June 19, 2018)

China has granted Cambodia’s armed forces with $130 million in aid, a senior official said yesterday.



Defence Ministry spokesman General Chhum Sucheat said that the announcement was made by Chinese Defence Minister General Wei Fenghe on Sunday.



In a Facebook post, Gen Sucheat said that the aid is meant to develop Cambodia’s military sector.



“Both sides are committed to building a stronger mutual relationship, especially in the military sector,” he said. “China kindly made a pledge during the 60th anniversary celebration of China-Cambodia diplomatic relations.”



Gen Sucheat added that an exhibition displaying Cambodia-China cooperation in the military sector is to be shown from today until Sunday on Koh Pich.



At the Council of Ministers of Sunday, Defence Minister General Tea Banh said that the Chinese military will continue its regional joint military exercises.



Gen Banh added that Cambodia will also host the Chinese Navy for an experience sharing session with Cambodian naval forces.



During Gen Wei’s visit to Brigade 70 yesterday, Lieutenant General Mao Sophan, Commander of Brigade 70, told Gen Wei that Cambodia’s military sector has been improved with the support of China.



“For the last several years, the military in Cambodia has been strongly reformed, and the People’s Liberation Army has countlessly contributed to support Cambodia,” Lt Gen Sophan said yesterday.



Lt Gen Sophan added that he asked Gen Wei to provide tactical gear and military accessories for counter-terrorism special forces next year.



He said that the equipment is to be used for security operations in Phnom Penh and a military parade scheduled for next year.



Lt Gen Sophan said that he also asked for equipment and machinery to clear 17,000 hectares of land in Kampot province to be used as a training ground for live-fire drills.



Eang Sophalleth, Prime Minister Hun Sen’s assistant, said at the Peace Palace yesterday that another reason for Gen Wei’s visit was to evaluate agreements signed between Prime Minister Hun Sen and Chinese President Xi Jinping.



