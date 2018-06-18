Aerospace Forces Successfully Launches Soyuz-2 Rocket from Plesetsk Сosmodrome

(Source: Russian Ministry of Defence; issued June 18, 2018)

The Plesetsk State Testing Cosmodrome in the Arkhangelsk region successfully launches the Soyuz-2.1B medium-lift launch vehicles carrying the Russian GLONASS navigation system on 17 June, at 00.46 a.m. (Moscow time, UTC +3). The launch was supervised by Colonel General Sergei Surovikin, the Aerospace Forces Commander-in-Chief.



The take-off and injection into the calculated orbit went under normal conditions. Three minutes after the launch, the Soyuz-2.1B carrier vehicle was taken for tracking by means of the ground-based automated control complex of the Main Trial Space Centre named after German Titov.



At the calculated time, the GLONASS-M spacecraft was injected into the final orbit by the Fregat booster controlled by ground-based means of the ASF Space Force. The GLONASS-M spacecraft on-board systems are functioning normally.



This is the third launch of space rockets from the Plesetsk Cosmodrome in 2018. This year, the northern cosmodrome has already launched Soyuz-2.1V and Rokot small-lift launch vehicles. Flight trials of the Soyuz-2 space rocket complex began at the Plesetsk Cosmodrome on 8 November 2004. Over the past fourteen years, 33 launches of Soyuz-2 carrier rockets (1a, 1b, 1v mоdernized versions) have been conducted from the northern cosmodrome.



The spacecraft Injected into orbit is to join the orbit group of the Russian GLONASS Global Navigation Satellite System. Nowadays, the GLONASS satellite group is made up of 25 spacecraft.



