Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued June 18, 2018)

General Dynamics Electric Boat, Groton, Connecticut, is awarded a $225,000,000 cost-plus-fixed-fee modification to a previously awarded contract (N00024-17-C-2100) for economic ordering quantity material associated with the fiscal 2019 through fiscal 2023 Virginia class submarines (SSNs 802 – 811).



Work will be performed in Spring Grove, Illinois (21 percent); Bethlehem, Pennsylvania (11 percent); Jacksonville, Florida (4 percent); Tacoma, Washington (4 percent); York, Pennsylvania (3 percent); Warren, Massachusetts (3 percent); Florence, New Jersey (3 percent); Sunnyvale, California (3 percent); Metamora, Ohio (3 percent); Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (2 percent); Newport News, Virginia (2 percent); Tampa, Florida (2 percent); San Diego, California (2 percent); Cleveland, Ohio (2 percent); Orrville Ohio, (2 percent); Braintree, Massachusetts (1 percent); Milwaukee, Wisconsin (1 percent); Long Beach, California (1 percent); Groton, Connecticut (1 percent); Monroe, North Carolina (1 percent); Montville, New Jersey (1 percent); Portsmouth, New Hampshire (1 percent); Westfield, Massachusetts (1 percent); Long Beach, California (1 percent); North Hampton, Massachusetts (1 percent); North Branford, Connecticut (1 percent); Salem, Ohio (1 percent), and other efforts performed at various sites throughout the U.S. (21 percent).



Work is expected to be completed January 2019. Fiscal 2018 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funding in the amount of $225,000,000 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year.



The statutory authority for this sole-source award is in accordance with Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1(a)(2)(iii) only one responsible source and no other supplies or services will satisfy agency requirements.



The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity.



