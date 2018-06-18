Damen and Saab Announce Partnership to Participate on the Tender for the Tamandaré Class Corvette

(Source: Damen Naval Shipbuilding; issued June 18, 2018)

In order to meet the needs of the Brazilian Navy, Damen Schelde Naval Shipbuilding and Saab come together to develop the project that will supply four Tamandaré Class corvettes. The companies are world-leading references in the development of naval solutions.



Damen is a Dutch company and a global leader in shipbuilding that has supplied over 6,000 vessels. Over twenty navies throughout the world operate Damen-built vessels. The company will be responsible for supplying the ship Sigma 10514, proven platform that will be adapted to meet the demands of the client.



Saab is a Swedish company with more than 70 years of experience in the defence industry. Among other features, it will provide the Saab 9LV combat management system, used by navies from several countries and which is known for its flexibility and easy integration of third-party modules.



Damen is experienced in building its vessels with other partners at non-Damen yards with the Damen Technical Cooperation, which has worked on over 1,000 projects all over the world.



In addition to supplying the corvettes, the partner companies are proposing a thorough technology transfer programme for much of the project, which will benefit Brazil's national defense industry.



The companies will be at RIDEX (Rio International Defense Exhibition), a security and defense fair that will be promoted in Rio de Janeiro, from June 27th to 29th, at a common space, where they will present details of the proposal that will be delivered on June 18th.





Damen Shipyards Group operates 34 shipbuilding and repair yards, employing 10,000 people worldwide. Damen has delivered more than 6,000 vessels in more than 100 countries and delivers some 160 vessels annually to customers worldwide. Based on its unique, standardised ship-design concept Damen is able to guarantee consistent quality.



Saab serves the global market with world-leading products, services and solutions within military defence and civil security. Saab has operations and employees on all continents around the world. Through innovative, collaborative and pragmatic thinking, Saab develops, adopts and improves new technology to meet customers' changing needs.



“Saab is looking forward to the cooperation with Damen and the local partners for the CCT programme. We believe our proposal meets the requirements of the Brazilian Navy and offers the added value of industrial cooperation and transfer of technology that are intrinsic to Saab’s way of doing business, says Marianna Silva, Head of Saab do Brasil.



“We at Damen appreciate the increasingly important task of the Brazilian Navy to safeguard the maritime domain against its existent and future threats and challenges. We are looking forward to participate in a constructive way in this process”, says Mr. Richard Keulen, Director Naval Sales of Damen. “We also are confident that our product will integrate perfectly with those of Saab”.



Saab, Damen, and partners will be at RIDEX (Rio International Defence Exhibition), in Rio de Janeiro, from June 27 to 29, at Pier Mauá, in a shared stand located on D24 area.



More information on the proposal of Saab, Damen and partners will be disclosed during the exhibition.





