Lockheed Martin Will Transfer Titanium Tech. and New Patriot Missiles to Taiwan

(Source: Taiwan News; posted June 15, 2018)

By Duncan DeAeth

TAIPEI --- The Ministry of National Defense (MND), on Friday, June 15 announced that the Unites States had agreed to transfer new military technologies to Taiwan to bolster the country’s domestic defense industry.According to reports, Lockheed Martin’s Missiles and Fire Control department will transfer technology and training for Taiwan’s defense industry to produce its own aerospace and military grade titanium, as part of a deal that will also include six sets of Patriot Advanced Capability – 3 (PAC-3) missiles and upgrade kits for PAC-2 missiles.The titanium production technology will allow Taiwan to bolster its armoring capabilities as well as strengthen the effectiveness of various weapon’s platforms currently under development.A senior official of the MND speaking to the media said that the new technology is part of an arms package deal to upgrade Taiwan’s Patriot Missile (PAC-2) systems, which includes several new PAC-3 missiles and some MIM-104 Patriot surface-to-air missiles (SAM) as well.Liberty Times reports that the cost for the entire package will total NT$179.1 billion (approx. US$6 billion).The official reportedly said that the U.S. government has already approved the transfer from Lockheed Martin and that Taiwan can expect the new missiles and upgrade kits by 2021.In addition to the military applications, the titanium casting technology will also be a huge boon to Taiwan’s aerospace and heavy industry.The transfer is reportedly being overseen by the MND and managed by the Ministry of Economic Affairs’ Industrial Cooperation Program, which has already received an application for the transfer from Lockheed Martin, reports Liberty Times.Once dates and details are finalized, a joint press conference from the Ministry of National Defense and the Ministry of Economic Affairs will be announced.-ends-