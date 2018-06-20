Launch of the Defence Industry Skilling Survey

(Source: Australian Department of Defence; issued June 20, 2018)

Australian businesses and organisations will be given the opportunity to have their say about the workforce challenges and skills-related barriers affecting their contribution to the modernisation of Australian Defence Force capabilities.



In another initiative to assist the Australian defence industry in having the workforce with the right skills to meet future capability requirements, the Government has appointed Mr Stephen Hayes MBE, an international management expert, as the National Defence Industry Workforce and Skills Facilitator.



The Minister for Defence Industry, the Hon Christopher Pyne MP said that the survey was important and the Defence industry sector is not well identified in broader workforce data and many defence firms work across other multiple sectors.



By participating in the Defence Industry Skilling Survey, businesses and other interested parties will help inform the development of the Defence Industry Skilling, and Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) Strategy to be launched this year, Minister Pyne said.



“The Survey will help us build a better picture of defence sector skills and identify trends that may impact capacity to meet Defence’s current and future capability needs.”



“The survey will also help identify priorities to be addressed through the Strategy,” said Minister Pyne.”



“The Strategy will help ensure that the defence industry workforce and skills base is in place when required to support Defence’s capability needs over the next decade, and to maximise the opportunities for supporting Australian industry workforce capability, innovation, and capacity.”



“It is important that we highlight what our defence industry is and does, promote awareness and practical career paths in defence industry for Australian workers at all stages of their careers, and ensure that we can retain and upskill our defence industry to build greater capability today and for the future”, Minister Pyne said.



The Strategy is an important component in the implementation of the Government’s 2018 Defence Industrial Capability Plan released on 23 April 2018.



Minister Pyne said the appointment of Mr Hayes, former CEO of the International Centre for Complex Project Management, will assist Defence in identifying and assessing defence industry skills issues across government, industry and the education sector to achieve stronger collaboration and to support defence industry workforce needs.



“Mr Hayes’s brings an international reputation and expertise in the coordination of complex projects and will provide strategic advice to Defence, support and consultation with a range of stakeholders on Australia’s defence industry skilling and STEM challenges and gaps,” Minister Pyne said.



“Mr Hayes will also examine international defence industry skills approaches to draw together best practice and suggest options to Defence to address the long term need for a skilled defence industry workforce.”



-ends-

