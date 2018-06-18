Strategic Missile Forces to Present Listva Remote-Controlled Demining Vehicle to General Public at ARMY 2018 International Military Technical Forum

(Source: Russian Ministry of Defence; issued June 18, 2018)

The remote-controlled mine clearing vehicle has an improved survivability and protection when on patrol routes and field positions. It can also clear up routes of vehicles' columns from remote controlled mine fields, radio-controlled mines and landmines.



Listva remote-controlled demining vehicle was specially developed for the Strategic Missile Forces and has already proved its effectiveness in the course of the command post exercise with the Novosibirsk missile formation.



The Listva’s electronic equipment is able to detect mines and land mines up to 100 metres away in the sector of 30 degrees.



By 2020, more than 300 pieces of engineering vehicles will have entered the SMF engineering units. These are obstacle removal vehicles, heavy mechanised bridges, excavators, truck cranes and other engineering means.



