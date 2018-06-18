Upgraded Khibiny EW Complexes Join Air Units In Course of Modernisation and Re-Equipment Programme

(Source: Russian Ministry of Defence; issued June 18, 2018)

Khibiny is an air electronic warfare complex. It is intended for radio direction finding of the enemy’s sounding signal with subsequent distortion of the reflected signal parameters. It can also facilitate detecting of the enemy’s ECM-aircraft, masking target object among the false ones, measuring distance to the object, its speed and angular position.



The set assembly is placed in two suspended containers, which are installed on the aircraft wings. The system independently analyses the enemy radio and radar radiation and decides to use jamming under a special algorithm.



The Russian EW means have proved their high efficiency in Syria, and continue increasing the survivability of fighter jet operating amid increased air defence countermeasures.



