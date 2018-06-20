Land 400 Phase 3 - Consulting with Industry

(Source: Australian Department of Defence; issued June 20, 2018)

Defence is seeking input from Australian industry on the proposed tender timeline for LAND 400 Phase 3. The acquisition of mounted close combat vehicle capability through the tender will be one of Army’s largest purchases.



The Minister for Defence Industry, the Hon Christopher Pyne MP said consulting on the draft timeline would lead to a smoother and better informed tender process reducing the cost of tendering to industry.



“Just as with the Phase 2 Combat Reconnaissance Vehicles, Australian industry involvement and Australian workers will be critically important to this project,” Minister Pyne said.



“This project is another exciting opportunity for Australian industry to deliver leading edge technology in support of the Army.”



Minister Payne said the Government was committed to investing in advanced vehicles that are better equipped to meet the range of current and emerging threats which are becoming more lethal and sophisticated.



“This multi-billion dollar project will replace Army’s M113 Armoured Personnel Carriers with a fleet of up to 450 modern Infantry Fighting Vehicles and 17 Manoeuvre Support Vehicles,” Minister Payne said.



“These will provide new levels of protection, firepower, mobility and enhanced communications. The new vehicles are expected to enter into service by the mid-2020s.”



“The proposed tender timeline identifies key milestones in the tender evaluation. We welcome industry’s feedback on the timeline to better enable both industry and defence to plan for this significant boost to capability.”



The Government provided First Pass approval for LAND 400 Phase 3 on 13 March 2018 to acquire the Infantry Fighting Vehicle and Manoeuvre Support Vehicle capabilities.



-ends-

