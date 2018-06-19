Raytheon Wins U.S. Army National Training Center Mission Support Contract

(Source: Raytheon Co.; issued June 19, 2018)

ORLANDO, Fla. --- Raytheon Company was awarded a cost-plus-incentive-fee contract totaling $161 million, which includes options, for mission support services. The work will be performed in Fort Irwin, California, with an estimated completion date of June 29, 2023. The U.S. Army Contracting Command, Orlando, Florida, is the contracting organization.



"We look forward to providing mission critical support to brigade combat teams rotating through the National Training Center," said Dave Wajsgras, president, Raytheon Intelligence, Information and Services. "Raytheon's decade of high consequence training support to the U.S. Army will help ready soldiers for worldwide deployment."





Raytheon Company, with 2017 sales of $25 billion and 64,000 employees, is a technology and innovation leader specializing in defense, civil government and cybersecurity solutions. Raytheon is headquartered in Waltham, Mass.



