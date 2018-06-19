U.S. Navy Could Give Up BMD Mission

(Source: Forecast International; issued June 19, 2018)

SAN DIEGO -- The U.S. Navy wants to see the land-based forces take over the ballistic missile defense mission. This action would free up its ships to perform other missions.



The U.S. Navy is increasingly busy, responding to the increasing assertiveness of Russian and Chinese forces, as well as responding to piracy in the Gulf of Aden. U.S. Navy says its ships are seeing increasing signs of wear and it must perform these missions with few warships and personnel.



Land-based forces could take over the BMD mission for Europe and Asia. Presently, the U.S. Navy has Arleigh Burke-class destroyers and Ticonderoga-clas cruisers able to perform this duty. These warships are on BMD patrols around the world.



The Pentagon developed the Standard Missile - 3 (SM-3) to intercept ballistic missile threats.



-ends-

