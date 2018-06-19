B-1B Fleet Resumes Flight Operations

(Source: Air Force Global Strike Command; issued June 19, 2018)

BARKSDALE AFB, La. --- Air Force Global Strike Command will resume B-1B flight operations this week, following the directed safety stand-down June 7th.



The stand-down allowed the command time to thoroughly evaluate the egress components and determine potential risks before returning to flight.



“We have high confidence that the fleet’s egress systems are capable and the fleet is ready to return to normal flight operations,” said Maj. Gen. Thomas Bussiere, 8th Air Force Commander, responsible for the Air Force bomber force.



The Air Force Global Strike Command commander previously ordered a safety stand-down of the B-1B fleet after a safety investigation showed an issue with egress system components. The investigation is still ongoing.



-ends-

