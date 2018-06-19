The Third SuperJet 100 Delivered to the Thai Royal Airforce

(Source: Sukhoi Civil Aircraft Co.; issued June 19, 2018)

The Royal Thai Air Force has now received its third and final Sukhoi SuperJet 100 business jet, that it will use for internal and international VIP flights. (SCAC photo)

On June 19, 2018 the third business version of the SSJ100 landed in Bangkok to join the Royal Thai Air Force fleet.



The service flight Zhukovsky - Bangkok was performed with technical landing in Islamabad (Pakistan).



The SSJ100 aircraft have been operated by the carrier since July 2016. The SSJ100 business-version delivery is being carried out as the result of the contest SCAC won in 2014. The aircraft are being used for government and highest command transportation both within the country and abroad.



The aircraft delivered to the Royal Thai Airforce became the first business-version SSJ100 acquired by the foreign customer. Other operators of the version are: RusJet, special purpose flight detachment 'Rossiya' of the Facilities and Property Management Office under President of Russian Federation, EMERCOM flight detachment, Kazakhmys Corporation and others. So currently there are 10 SSJ100 business version already under operation all over the world.



The project progress is in full swing - the aircraft is being improved continuously: it is planned to implement separate technical decisions in accordance with the requirements of the customers, such as integral air-stairs, satellite communications, multimedia system and other options.



The further aim to be achieved is the nonstop flight for the distance longer than 7000 km.



