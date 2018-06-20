New Motor to be Used for Classified Weaponry

(Source: Global Times; issued June 20, 2018)

China has produced a new type of electric motor that would meet the heavy demand from China's latest electromagnetic weapon system, which may involve electromagnetic railgun and ballistic missile technologies, said an expert.



Academy of Aerospace Solid Propulsion Technology under China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation has recently delivered a batch of newly developed brushed DC electric motors to an unnamed unit. The motors will be used in China's latest electromagnetic weapon system and are under heavy demand, reads an article published by the academy on WeChat on June 10.



The new motors can operate in special environments including in high-intensity magnetic fields and are resistant to strong blasts, according to the article.



A staff member in charge of publicity at the academy confirmed the news to the Global Times on Tuesday but refused to provide further information.



The delivery marks China's constant improvement on DC electric motors, Song Zhongping, a military expert and TV commentator, told the Global Times on Tuesday, noting the recent technological advancement was a challenging one.



The electromagnetic weapon system that needs the motors might be China's electromagnetic railgun. Other weapons that need a servo mechanism, such as ballistic missiles, may also require such motors, said Song.



The Chinese Navy will likely be the first in China to equip vehicles with an electromagnetic railgun. Type 055, China's first domestically developed 10,000-ton class missile destroyer, would be a great fit, said Song.



Photos spread on the internet since January 30 showed that a Type 072 III landing ship of the People's Liberation Army Navy was equipped with a main gun that is suspected to be an experimental electromagnetic railgun, reported Science and Technology Daily on February 5.



An electromagnetic railgun can fire projectiles via electromagnetic force at incredibly destructive velocity. It can reach farther ranges compared with standard artillery and maintain high accuracy, said Song.



However, the words "heavy demand" does not necessarily mean that China's electromagnetic railgun has entered mass production phase, said Song, noting that the heavy demand could come from anywhere since the brushed DC electric motors are widely used in weaponry.



-ends-

