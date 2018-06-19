LCA Tejas Programme Achieves Another Accomplishment

(Source: Tejas; issued June 19, 2018)

The Tejas programme achieved a rare distinction by completing 4,000 successful test flights today. All the flight tests and aircraft instrumentation related activities are planned, coordinated and executed by the National Flight Test Centre, ADA in Bengaluru.



NFTC has experienced Indian Air Force and Indian Navy test pilots and flight test engineers along with the scientists and engineers for telemetering the regular test flying activities in real time in an extremely controlled environment.



