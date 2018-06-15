National Armed Forces Buy 6x6 ATVs from Finland

(Source: Latvia Ministry of Defence; issued June 15, 2018)

National Armed Forces (NAF) have spent €11 million to acquire 6x6 Outlander MAX 650XT Military Version ATVs from Finnish company BRP through NATO Support and Procurement Agency (NSPA) Logistics Stock Exchange (NLSE) joint procurement partnership.



“Procurement of multi-purpose operational all-terrain vehicles suitable for Latvian terrain is a natural evolution towards better tactical mobility of NAF units. I am happy about this long-term investment. It will bring us to a higher level of operational efficiency,” underlined Lt Gen Leonīds Kalniņš, Chief of the Defence Staff. “We joined NSPA partnership to make sure that we manage NAF resources with maximum efficiency and NAF benefits from NSPA international procurement partnership by accessing the required resources,” stressed Chief of the Defence Staff.



Purchase contract includes supply of standard sets of spare parts, which will be used for maintenance of the ATVs over the next two years. Car mechanics of NAF will also be trained on how to efficiently ensure day-to-day maintenance of the ATVs.



According to contract, first ATVs will be delivered to NAF as early as the end of 2018. The rest of ATVs will arrive in Latvia by middle of next year.



After identifying procurement needs of NATO member states, NSPA announces international tender and includes particular items in NLSE.



To enable individual member states implement defence procurements more efficiently, NSPA identifies common needs and potential suppliers. NSPA is also in charge of construction tenders and implementation of construction contracts.



NSPA is an important partner for Latvia in various defence procurement initiatives, starting from ammunition to all kinds of defence equipment and defence infrastructure development projects. Biggest military infrastructure projects facilitated by NSPA have been implemented at Ādaži military base, training grounds and NAF Air Base in Lielvārde.



NSPA is headquartered in the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg (Capellen), with operational centres in Luxembourg, France, Hungary and Italy.



