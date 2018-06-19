Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued June 19, 2018)

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Inc., Poway, California, has been awarded an undefinitized contract action with a not-to-exceed value of $39,566,023 to provide additional unmanned air system intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance surge support for Marine Corps Task Force Southwest operations in the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) area of operations (AOR) using contractor-owned/contractor-operated MQ-9 Reaper unmanned air systems.



Work will be performed in Yuma, Arizona (35 percent); Poway, California (15 percent); and within the CENTCOM AOR (50 percent), and is expected to be completed in November 2018.



Fiscal 2018 operations and maintenance (Navy), overseas contingency operations funds in the amount of $19,387,351 will be obligated at time of award, all of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year.



This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1).



The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity (N00019-18-C-1063). (Awarded June 15, 2018).



