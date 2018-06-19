BAE Systems Team Wins U.S. Marine Corps’ Amphibious Combat Vehicle Competition

(Source: BAE Systems; issued June 19, 2018)

BAE Systems has won the US Marine Corps’ Amphibious Combat Vehicle competition. Italy’s Iveco, on whose design the ACV is based, will provide the 8x8 design to BAE under a contract worth up to $400 million for the first four years. (BAE photo)

The U.S. Marine Corps has awarded BAE Systems a $198 million contract to deliver an initial 30 Amphibious Combat Vehicles (ACV), with options for a total of 204 vehicles which could be worth up to $1.2 billion.



BAE Systems, along with teammate Iveco Defence Vehicles, prevailed in the Marine Corps’ robust competition for the next generation of vehicles to get the Marines from ship to shore to engage in land combat operations.



“We are well positioned and ready to build the future of amphibious fighting vehicles for the Marine Corps, having already produced 16 prototypes,” said Dean Medland, vice president and general manager of Combat Vehicles Amphibious and International at BAE Systems. “Through this award, we are proud to continue our partnership with the Marine Corps by providing a best-in-class vehicle to support its mission through mobility, survivability and lethality.”



The ACV provides exceptional mobility in all terrains, and blast mitigation protection for all three crew and 13 embarked Marines, along with other improvements over currently fielded systems. The new vehicle is an advanced 8x8 open ocean-capable vehicle that is equipped with a new 6-cylinder, 700HP engine, which provides a significant power increase over the Assault Amphibious Vehicle, which is currently in service and has been in operation for decades. The ACV is also adaptable to accommodate growth for future technologies or requirements.



The BAE Systems team conducted its own extensive risk mitigation testing and evaluation for land mobility, survivability, and swim capabilities that proved its vehicle’s performance prior to delivering the first 16 prototypes to the Marine Corps in 2017.



Over the past 15 months, the company supported the Marine Corps’ rigorous Developmental Testing and Operational Assessment of the vehicles, which performed superbly in water and land operations, payload, and survivability.



Work on the program will be performed at the company’s facilities in Aiken, South Carolina; Sterling Heights, Michigan; Minneapolis; Stafford; San Jose, California; and York, Pennsylvania.



The Marine Corps’ selection of BAE Systems for the ACV 1.1 program further solidifies the company’s 70-year legacy of providing superior amphibious vehicle capabilities to meet ship-to-objective and combat tactical lift objectives. As a leading provider of combat vehicles, the company has produced more than 100,000 systems for customers worldwide. Iveco is also a proven manufacturer of combat vehicles, having designed and built more than 30,000 multi-purpose, protected, and armored military vehicles in service today.



Iveco Defence Vehicles Is Awarded Contract to Deliver Amphibious Platform to the US Marine Corps in Partnership with BAE Systems

(Source: Iveco Defence Vehicles; issued June 20, 2018)

BOLZANO, Italy --- In the frame of the contract awarded by the US Marine Corps to BAE Systems’ team for the manufacture of the next generation of Amphibious Combat Vehicles (ACV), CNH Industrial subsidiary Iveco Defence Vehicles will provide its 8x8 amphibious armored platform design, core components and services.



“This award represents a milestone in the transformation of Iveco Defence Vehicles into a global player”, said Vincenzo Giannelli, President and CEO of Iveco Defence Vehicles. “Through our partnership with BAE Systems on this program, our know-how and technical excellence have been recognized and are placed at the service of the US Marine Corps. We now have the privilege of contributing to building the future of its amphibious combat vehicles”.



The initial award by the US Marine Corps is for 30 vehicles, with options for a total of 204 vehicles.



The ACV is an advanced 8x8 open ocean-capable vehicle that is equipped with a new six-cylinder, 700hp engine, which provides a significant power increase over the current Assault Amphibious Vehicle. The vehicle delivers best-in-class mobility in all terrain and has a suspended interior seat structure for 13 embarked Marines, blast-mitigating positions for a crew of three, and improved survivability and force protection over currently fielded systems.



The team has conducted extensive risk mitigation testing and evaluation for water operations, land mobility and survivability that have proven the solution’s capabilities.



Iveco Defence Vehicles and BAE Systems teamed together in the very early phases of this program to offer a superior solution to the US Marines for their ACV requirement. As a result of this successful teaming relationship, the first 16 prototypes were delivered to the Marine Corps in 2017. Over the past 15 months, the companies supported the US Marine Corps’ Developmental Testing and Operational Assessment of these vehicles whose performance achieved superlative results for water operations, land operations, carry/payload, and protection.



As a leading provider of protected and integrated mobility solutions to military and civil protection customers, Iveco Defence Vehicles brings proven experience, having designed and built more than 30,000 multi-purpose, protected and armored military vehicles in service today.





Iveco Defence Vehicles is a brand of CNH Industrial N.V., a world leader in capital goods listed on the New York Stock Exchange and on the Mercato Telematico Azionario of the Borsa Italiana. The company manufactures specialist logistic, protected and armoured vehicles in its facility in Bolzano in Northern Italy, as well as marketing Iveco’s full commercial range, adapted as necessary to meet the demands of the military user. In consequence, Iveco Defence Vehicles has a full range of vehicles to meet a broad spectrum of defence applications.



