RUAG Earns Approval for Helicopters and Propeller Aircraft with Russian Civil Registration

(Source: RUAG; issued June 20, 2018)

RUAG Aviation is now also approved for the maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) of civil helicopters and propeller aircraft registered in Russia. This is an extension to the existing approvals RUAG holds for business...



“This certification allows us to offer our Russia based customers full MRO and engineering support across their aircraft portfolios,” states Markus Mayer, Regional Sales Director Europe, RUAG Aviation. “At the same time, it also confirms to our current business jets customers that they can continue to rely on prompt aircraft availability and optimized downtimes for their helicopter and propeller aircraft as well. We are keen to extend this trust.”



Dedicated facilities for the newly included aircraft platforms are maintained at the RUAG Aviation sites at Sion, Lugano-Agno and Locarno, Switzerland. More information on the company’s full type ratings portfolio are available on the RUAG Aviation microsites for helicopters, propeller aircraft and business jets.



RUAG holds Authorized Service Center status from the original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) for all of the newly approved types. In addition to aircraft MRO, customers are able to take advantage of services that include component MRO, avionics and cockpit upgrades and cabin refurbishment, as well as airframe services for helicopters.





RUAG Aviation is a leading supplier, support provider and integrator of systems and components for civil and military aviation worldwide. Servicing aircraft and helicopters throughout their entire life cycle, the company’s core competencies include maintenance, repair and overhaul services, upgrades, and the development, manufacturing and integration of subsystems.



