EDA Helicopter Programme Forges Closer Ties with HTP Ostrava

(Source: Czech Republic Ministry of Defence; issued June 20, 2018)

From the 6th to the 8th June, the Head of the Chief Instructor Team of the European Defence Agency (EDA) conducted a fact-finding mission to Helicopter Training Point (HTP) Ostrava in the Czech Republic, one of the training capacities of the Multinational Aviation Training Centre (MATC).



One of the tasks of the EDA Chief Instructor Team is to ensure the standardisation, cooperation and interoperability across disparate rotary tactical training units.



The EDA Chief Instructor (CI) conducted a detailed assessment of the tactical training potential in HTP Ostrava. He focused on the tactical simulator performance, training documentation, the HTP facility and instructors' qualification.



The courses currently being delivered in HTP Ostrava include the Operational English Language Course, which is although currently focussed on a rear-crew, has great application for full-crew training. Additionally, HTP offers a basic and refresher tactical training delivered by experienced UK Qualified Helicopter Tactics Instructors (QHTI).



The HTP tactical simulator allows a realistic and many-sided flights in both the urban and rural environments under any weather, or day and night conditions, and was found ideal for the basic and advanced tactical training for complete helicopter crews. A door gunner cabin with a PKM machine gun utilises a virtual reality (VR) visual system and the door gunnery ballistics correspond to the real system’s characteristics.



Based on his findings, the EDA CI recommended that the EDA Helicopter Training Programme establishes a formal affiliation with HTP Ostrava. This will include annual visits carried out by the CI Team to assure standardisation and cooperation in the future.



The affiliation is the direct response to the requirement to increase both standardisation and interoperability across rotary tactical training units throughout Europe. Having both sophisticated tactical simulator and well-experienced QHTIs, HTP Ostrava will become a one of the training facilities providing a high-level tactical training based on the latest operational experience from current helicopter deployments.



