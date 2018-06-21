China’s First Domestically-Built Aircraft Carrier Completes Sea Trials

(Source: People's Daily Online; issued June 21, 2018)

China's first domestically built aircraft carrier sets out to sea near the Dalian Shipyard in Liaoning province on May 13 for its first sea trial. The first sea trial mainly focused on testing the reliability and stability of the ship's power systems.



China’s first domestically-built aircraft carrier has completed all sea trials successfully, Hu Wenming, chairman of the China Shipbuilding Industry Corporation (CSIC), said on June 19, ThePaper.cn reported.



The ship set out and began sea trials ahead of schedule, completing all trials in advance of its delivery to the People's Liberation Army (PLA) Navy. Experts predict it will arrive with the PLA before the end of the year.



The CSIC has made major headway in manufacturing new equipment and applying new technologies; the quality of all key projects is under control and all work is proceeding in an orderly manner, Hu disclosed.



The ship is China's second aircraft carrier after the Liaoning, and its construction began in 2013. It set out to sea near the Dalian Shipyard in Liaoning province on May 13, 2018.



