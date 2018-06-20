Contract Worth 200M NOK on Naval Strike Missile for Norway and Germany

Buying Norway’s Naval Strike Missile for its warships is one way Germany will offset Norway’s purchase of German-developed submarines. (KDA photo)

Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace AS (Kongsberg) has entered into contract with the Norwegian Defence Materiel Agency worth 220M NOK for a cooperation agreement on the Naval Strike Missile (NSM).



The Norwegian Government announced February 2017 the Strategic Cooperation with Germany for acquisition of new submarines, where Germany intends to acquire NSM for their Navy. Norway and Germany will cooperate in a long-term evolution of the NSM for their vessels. This contract is the first phase in this cooperation and has a duration of one year.



“This contract is an important milestone in a long-term Norwegian-German cooperation on missiles. The NSM is a product of the unique triangle cooperation developed between the defense industry, FFI and the Armed Forces,” says Eirik Lie, President Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace AS.



