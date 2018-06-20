KMW and Nexter Join Forces on Main Ground Combat System

(Source: joint KMW – Nexter release; issued June 20, 2018)

The European tank unveiled by KMW and Nexter at Eurosatory 2018 in Paris mates the three-man turret of the French Leclerc with the hull of the German Leopard 2A7, and symbolizes the future French-German tank. (Twitter photo)