Tupolev PJSC, A Part of the United Aircraft Corporation, Transferred Another Tu-214 of Special Modification into Operation

(Source: United Aircraft Corporation; issued June 21, 2018)

The latest Tu-214 special mission aircraft delivered by the United Aircraft Corp. to the Russian Air Force. (UAC photo)

Tu-214 ПУ-СБУС (PU-SBUS) is released by Tupolev PJSC Kazan affiliate under the contract with the Russian Ministry of Defense. After the check flight performed by the operating organization flight crew, the aircraft executed flight to the home base.



This is second Tu-214 of such modification produced by the entity by the Russian Ministry of Defense Russian Ministry of Defense order. The first Tu-214 ПУ-СБУС was transferred into operation on March 26, 2018. The total amount of aircraft Tu-214 of different modifications produced at Tupolev PJSC Kazan affiliate composes 30 items.



Alexander Konyukhov, Tupolev PJSC general director, said: “Being focused on design and production of long-range aviation, Tupolev PJSC also produces aircraft on Tu-214 basis equipped specially for government needs. All aircraft components are of domestic manufacture, meeting the main requirements of the state customers. The stock of preliminary orders for Tu-214 different modifications is formed till the year 2026.



Tu-214 – long-range narrow-body twin-engined aircraft with high fuel efficiency and comfort level. The main purpose of Tu-214 ПУ-СБУС special modification is providing additional information channels for subscribers.



