Thailand Procures Further IRIS-T

(Source: Diehl-Defence; issued June 20, 2018)

Diehl Defence signed another contract on 14th of June 2018 for the supply of short range air-air missiles IRIS-T (InfraRed Imaging System – Tail/Thrust Vector Controlled) to Thailand and thereby continues the successful cooperation of recent years.



As early as 2011, the Royal Thai Air force had selected the European short-range missile for arming first their Gripen- and later also their F-16 fighter aircraft. In addition, the new procurement plans to integrate the missile additionally into the F-5 fleet, making IRIS-T standard armament of the Royal Thai Air Force.



With its exceptional performance features, IRIS-T is one of the world´s most advanced short-range air-to-air missiles. In addition to defeat enemy fighter aircraft, self defence capability against attacking air-to-air or ground-to-air missiles is provided by IRIS-T. Even attacks from rear hemisphere can successfully be defeated without having to change the course of their own aircraft.



IRIS-T was developed and procured by Germany, Greece, Italy, Norway, Spain, Sweden as the successor to the aging Sidewinder missiles. The series production started in 2005. Other user states today include Austria, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and Thailand.



As a multi-purpose weapon, IRIS-T is also used as a surface-to-air missile in a ground-based air defense role.



-ends-

