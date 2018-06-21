Atlas Elektronik & Thales Deutschland to Deliver Combat System of K130 Corvettes

The contract covers the delivery of the combat management system of the six K130 corvettes of the second batch, as well as its retrofit to the six ships of the first batch, which includes FGS Oldenburg (pictured). (GE Navy photo)

WILHELMSHAVEN, Germany --- Atlas Elektronik and Thales Deutschland have jointly been commissioned to deliver the combat system of the German Class K130 Corvette. The order comprises 5 corvettes as well as the Test and Training Centre (EZ/BUZ) in Wilhelmshaven.



With completion scheduled for 2025, the “FüWES K130” consortium formed by the two companies and led by Atlas Elektronik will deliver the combat system hardware and also adapt and update the existing Combat Management System software of the K130, first batch (ship 1-5).



The contracted solution for Ship 6-10 is identical to the original contract (2003) for the K130, first batch. In line with the re-build requirement, changes in the solution are only related to obsolescence and compliancy with German regulations. Regulations regarding Safety and IT Security are significantly aggravated since commissioning the first batch of corvettes.



Although the industrial situation has changed over the past years, the existing K130 combat system knowledge is preserved within the companies concerned. For this reason, Atlas Elektronik will remain responsible for the operational software and Thales will remain responsible for an IT secure combat system infrastructure.



Commander Dietrich Esfeld (German Navy), Head of Project K130 at the Federal Office of Bundeswehr Equipment, Information Technology and In-Service Support (BAAINBw), stated: “The corvettes of the Class K130 have already demonstrated their value in shallow water operations in the Baltic Sea as well as expeditionary operations in the Mediterranean for the German Navy.”



Michael Ozegowski, CEO of Atlas Elektronik, and Dr. Christoph Hoppe, CEO of Thales Deutschland, emphasized: “This contract is a prolongation of the long standing and successful cooperation between our companies on the German market. We are proud of this expression of trust: in close cooperation with the ARGE K130 and the German Navy, Atlas Elektronik and Thales Deutschland – as two internationally leading system suppliers – are to prepare these ships for the challenges of the years to come.”



The Atlas Elektronik Group stands for maritime and naval solutions above and below the ocean surface. The company holds a leading position in all fields of maritime high technology, from command & control systems including radio & communication systems for submarines, surface combatants and mine warfare systems and ranging to heavyweight torpedoes, coastal surveillance systems and in-service support. Atlas Elektronik has established a worldwide customer portfolio. The electronics specialist is a company of thyssenkrupp and has a workforce of around 2200 highly skilled employees.



The people we all rely on to make the world go round – they rely on Thales. Our customers come to us with big ambitions: to make life better, to keep us safer. Combining a unique diversity of expertise, talents and cultures, our architects design and deliver extraordinary high technology solutions. Solutions that make tomorrow possible, today. With 65,000 employees in 56 countries, Thales reported sales of €15.8 billion in 2017.



