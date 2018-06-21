Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: U.S. Department of Defense; issued June 21, 2018)

Space Exploration Technologies Corp. (SpaceX), Hawthorne, California, has been awarded a $130,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract, for launch services to deliver the Air Force Space Command-52 satellite to its intended orbit.



This launch service contract will include launch vehicle production and mission, as well as integration, launch operations and spaceflight worthiness activities.



Work will be performed in Hawthorne, California; Kennedy Space Center, Florida; and McGregor, Texas, and is expected to be completed by September 2020.



This award is the result of a competitive acquisition, and two proposals were received.



Fiscal 2018 space procurement funds in the amount of $130,000,000 will be obligated at the time of award.



The Contracting Division, Launch Systems Enterprise Directorate, Space and Missile Systems Center, Los Angeles Air Force Base, California, is the contracting activity (FA8811-18-C-0003). (Awarded June 20, 2018)



