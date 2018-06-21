Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: U.S. Department of Defense; issued June 21, 2018)

General Dynamics Land Systems, Sterling Heights, Michigan, was awarded a $258,631,225 modification (0002 01) to contract W56HZV-17-D-B020 for the upgrade of Stryker flat bottom vehicles to the double V-hull configuration.



Work will be performed in Sterling Heights, Michigan, with an estimated completion date of March 31, 2020.



Fiscal 2018 procurement of weapons and tracked combat vehicles funds in the amount of $258,631,225 were obligated at the time of the award.



U.S. Army Contracting Command, Warren, Michigan, is the contracting activity.





A similar contract was awarded to GD on June 20—Ed.:



General Dynamics Land Systems, Sterling Heights, Michigan, was awarded a $68,598,360 modification (0002) to contract W56HZV-17-D-B020 for the upgrade of Stryker flat bottom vehicles to the double V-hull configuration.



Work will be performed in Sterling Heights, Michigan, with an estimated completion date of March 31, 2020.



Fiscal 2017 Army procurement of weapons and tracked combat vehicles funds in the amount of $68,598,360 were obligated at the time of the award.



U.S. Army Contracting Command, Warren, Michigan, is the contracting activity.



-ends-

