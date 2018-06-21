Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: U.S. Department of Defense; issued June 21, 2018)

Lockheed Martin Missile and Fire Control, Dallas, Texas, was awarded a $364,637,120 firm-fixed-price domestic and foreign military sales (Romania) contract for Army Tactical Missile Guided Missile and Launching Assembly Service Life Extension program.



One bid was solicited with one bid received.



Work will be performed in Dallas, Texas; Lufkin, Texas; Camden, Arizona; Vergennes, Vermont; Boulder, Colorado; Middletown, Connecticut; Clearwater, Florida; St. Louis, Missouri; Joplin, Missouri; and Cincinnati, Ohio; with an estimated completion date of March 26, 2020.



Fiscal 2017 and 2018 research, development, test and evaluation; foreign military sales; overseas contingency operation; and aircraft procurement (Army) funds in the combined amount of $145,854,848 were obligated at the time of the award.



U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, is the contracting activity (W31P4Q-18-C-0078).



-ends-

