Mu Space Issues Proposal Request to Build A Satellite Covering Asia-Pacific

(Source: Mu Space; issued June 25, 2018)

SINGAPORE -- mu Space Corp has approved the release of a Request for Proposal (RFP) for a manufacturer to build the company’s satellite with coverage spanning across Asia-Pacific.



The high throughput satellite will be on a geostationary orbit (GEO) location at 50.5-degree East, an orbital slot secured on a recent agreement between mu Space and SES, the world’s leading satellite operator. It is expected to provide broadband and Internet of Things (IoT) service via satellite, and will have a lifespan of at least 15 years.



Samathorn Teankingkaeo, Chief Technical Officer of mu Space, said: “This RFP and the resulting contracts demonstrate mu Space’s capability to proceed with our plan of launching a satellite.”



According to mu Space’s plan, the company will launch its own satellite in the early 2020s aboard New Glenn, a space vehicle of US-based aerospace manufacturer Blue Origin.



“We’re searching a technology partner who is flexible and adaptable with our design ideas and long-term business goals. We’ll look at all sorts of proposals from bidders, and we’ll consider everything to make sure we award this project to the right satellite manufacturer,” he added.





mu Space is a satellite and space technology startup founded in 2017. The company develops satellite communication technologies to accelerate the adoption of Internet of Things devices and smart cities. It plans to launch its own satellite in 2020 using Blue Origin’s New Glenn space vehicle and to lead space tourism in Asia-Pacific.



