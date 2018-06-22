Boosting Defence Cooperation in Europe: An Analysis of Key Military Capabilities

(Source: Istituto Affari Internazionali; issued June 22, 2018)

This study aims at analysing the developments regarding key military capabilities of 31 European countries in four specific areas: Air-to-Air Refuelling (AAR), Remotely Piloted Aircraft Systems (RPAS), Space-based capabilities for security and defence, Intelligence Surveillance Reconnaissance (ISR) capabilities in the maritime domain.A chapter is dedicated to each area, by focusing on estimated expenditures, capability development, and cooperation among the considered countries. In doing so, it takes into account the developments occurred in the timeframe going from September 2017 until early May 2018.The study is based on the compilation and analysis of open source information conducted as part of the project “Permanent Monitoring and Analysis of military capabilities and defence sector trends” (PMA), managed by a consortium of European think tanks and funded by the European Defence Agency (EDA).-ends-