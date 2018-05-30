France's Defense Partnerships and the Dilemmas of Brexit

(Source: George Marshall Fund US; issued May 30, 2018)

By Alice Pannier

Opportunities — together with greater responsibilities — will come with France’s unique position in Europe’s defense and security following “Brexit.”As the EU’s sole nuclear power and [permanent] member of the UN Security Council, and with its strong bilateral ties with London, Washington, and Berlin, France currently enjoys a central position in the European security architecture.Even ahead of Brexit, France has been awarded the position of leader and diplomatic bridge-builder, a role that President Macron has fully seized. His visit to President Trump’s White House in April 2018 was a case in point.However, this position raises a number of dilemmas for France in engaging in defense cooperation in the Euroatlantic area, and it will not be simple to define a consistent strategy.This policy brief examines the expected effects of Brexit on military partnerships and capability development, and assesses the prospects for an effective French synthesis and leadership in this context.-ends-