Singapore Exercises with India, Japan, the Philippines and the United States Navies in Group Sail to Exercise RIMPAC

(Source: Singapore Ministry of Defence; issued June 24, 2018)

The Republic of Singapore Navy’s Formidable-class frigate RSS Tenacious (foreground) sailing in formation with ships from the Indian, Japanese and Philippines Navies. (RSN photo)

The Republic of Singapore Navy (RSN)'s Formidable-class frigate RSS Tenacious participated in a Multinational Group Sail with partner navies from ASEAN and beyond the region from 22 to 24 June 2018 (Singapore time). Warships from the RSN, Indian Navy (IN), Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF), Philippine Navy (PN) and United States Navy (USN) sailed from the waters off Guam to Hawaii to participate in the Rim of the Pacific Exercise (Ex RIMPAC).



The participating warships in the Multinational Group Sail, comprising RSS Tenacious, IN's INS Sahyadri, JMSDF's JS Ise, PN's BRP Davao Del Sur and BRP Andres Bonifacio, and USN's USS William P. Lawrence conducted exercise serials such as manoeuvring drills en route to Hawaii. These interactions at sea enhanced friendship and mutual understanding while deepening interoperability.



Hosted by the USN, the biennial Ex RIMPAC will be conducted in the waters off Hawaii from 28 June to 3 August 2018 (Singapore time). This is the sixth year that the RSN is participating in the world's largest international maritime exercise. Exercise RIMPAC and the Multinational Group Sail are important avenues for the RSN to hone its warfare competencies and strengthen interoperability and professional ties with other navies.



