Singapore Exercises with India, Japan, the Philippines and the United States Navies in Group Sail to Exercise RIMPAC
(Source: Singapore Ministry of Defence; issued June 24, 2018)
The Republic of Singapore Navy’s Formidable-class frigate RSS Tenacious (foreground) sailing in formation with ships from the Indian, Japanese and Philippines Navies. (RSN photo)
The Republic of Singapore Navy’s Formidable-class frigate RSS Tenacious (foreground) sailing in formation with India, Japan and the Philippines Navies.
The Republic of Singapore Navy (RSN)'s Formidable-class frigate RSS Tenacious participated in a Multinational Group Sail with partner navies from ASEAN and beyond the region from 22 to 24 June 2018 (Singapore time). Warships from the RSN, Indian Navy (IN), Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF), Philippine Navy (PN) and United States Navy (USN) sailed from the waters off Guam to Hawaii to participate in the Rim of the Pacific Exercise (Ex RIMPAC).
The participating warships in the Multinational Group Sail, comprising RSS Tenacious, IN's INS Sahyadri, JMSDF's JS Ise, PN's BRP Davao Del Sur and BRP Andres Bonifacio, and USN's USS William P. Lawrence conducted exercise serials such as manoeuvring drills en route to Hawaii. These interactions at sea enhanced friendship and mutual understanding while deepening interoperability.
Hosted by the USN, the biennial Ex RIMPAC will be conducted in the waters off Hawaii from 28 June to 3 August 2018 (Singapore time). This is the sixth year that the RSN is participating in the world's largest international maritime exercise. Exercise RIMPAC and the Multinational Group Sail are important avenues for the RSN to hone its warfare competencies and strengthen interoperability and professional ties with other navies.
(ends)
RSAF Participates in Large-Scale Air Combat Exercise with the US and Japanese Air Forces
(Source: Singapore Ministry of Defence; issued June 22, 2018)
The Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) is participating in the United States Air Force (USAF)-hosted Exercise Red Flag - Alaska at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, United States, from 7 to 22 June 2018. The RSAF deployed 8 F-16C/D and 10 F-15SG aircraft and more than 250 personnel from its Peace Carvin II and Peace Carvin V Detachments in the United States to take part in this large-scale air combat exercise.
Exercise Red Flag - Alaska is an air-to-air combat exercise involving more than 100 aircraft, including fighter aircraft such as the USAF's F-16, the United States Navy's F-18, and the Japan Air Self-Defense Force (JASDF)'s F-15. Other participating aircraft include the JASDF's E-767 airborne early warning aircraft, and the USAF's E-3 airborne early warning aircraft, KC-135 air-to-air refuelling aircraft, A-10 Close Air Support aircraft and HC-130J Combat Search and Rescue aircraft.
Two RSAF F-16D fighter aircraft with special tail art executing their mission during Exercise Red Flag - Alaska. (RSAF photo)
These Air Forces trained together in a realistic and challenging environment, and were pitted against a dedicated adversary force with long-range missiles and electronic warfare capabilities. The training realism and complex missions conducted during the exercise allowed the RSAF personnel to hone their combat readiness and sharpen their operational competencies.
On the RSAF's participation in Exercise Red Flag - Alaska, Lieutenant Colonel Stanley Selva, the RSAF Combined Detachment Commander and Exercise Director said, "We are happy to take part in this exercise again, to benchmark ourselves against established Air Forces like the United States and Japan.
Exercise Red Flag - Alaska provides a realistic training environment for us, which enhances our operational competencies. Our F-15SG aircraft have also successfully employed the GBU-56 munitions as part of the exercise for the first time. These precision-guided munitions are extremely accurate, and enabled our fighters to take down targets effectively to achieve mission success."
Colonel David Mineau, Commander of the USAF's 354th Fighter Wing responsible for providing realistic combat adversary training for the exercise participants at Exercise Red Flag - Alaska added, "This year, we have enjoyed training with our RSAF counterparts who continue to demonstrate their high level of professionalism and readiness. Through the mission planning, execution, debrief and social interactions, we have enhanced interoperability between our Air Forces, forging closer ties among all of the international participants in Exercise Red Flag - Alaska."
The RSAF has been participating in Exercise Red Flag - Alaska (then called Exercise Cope Thunder) since 1984. The exercise underscores the excellent and long-standing defence relationship between Singapore and the United States. It also provides the RSAF an opportunity to benchmark itself against other leading air forces, and enhances professionalism and interoperability amongst the participating forces.
-ends-