Launch of the Navy’s New Logistic Support Ship, Vulcano

(Source: Italian Navy; issued June 24, 2018)

(Issued in Italian; unofficial translation by Defense-Aerospace.com)

Lit in the colors of the Italian flag, the Italian Navy’s future logistic support ship, Vulcano, was launched on Saturday at Fincantieri’s Muggiano shipyard, near La Spezia. (IT Navy photo)

The launch ceremony of the LSS "Vulcano" logistic support ship unit was held today at the Muggiano site of the Naval Integrated Shipyard.



In the presence of the Minister of Defense, Elisabetta Trenta, welcomed by the Chief of Staff of the Navy, Admiral Valter Girardelli, and the managing director of Fincantieri, Giuseppe Bono, the launch of the logistical support ship (LSS) Vulcano, ordered from Fincantieri as part of Naval Modernisation Plan, took place today.



The Chief of Defense Staff, General Claudio Graziano, the President of Fincantieri, Ambassador Giampiero Massolo, and civil and religious authorities also attended.



In her speech, the (new) Minister of Defense stressed: "we need a naval instrument that ensures constant presence aimed at controlling our waters, the security of our sea lanes, monitoring maritime activities, deterring attacks, fighting illegal activities, international cooperation and training."



The ship’s Godmother was Mrs. Maria Teresa Piras, which had played the same role at the launch of Vulcano’s main hull section at the Castellammare di Stabia shipyard. She is the widow of the Lt. Emilio Attramini, who died in the Monte Serra incident.



Talking about the new ship, Admiral Girardelli said " Vulcano demonstrates once again the excellence of Italian products and the high professionalism, competence, capability and preparation of our industry."



Vulcano is 192 meters long and will reach a top speed of 20 knots. Her fundamental characteristic is her very high degree of innovation, that makes her extremely flexible in the various mission profiles, and with a high degree of efficiency. In particular, it presents a dual employment profile, combining both typically military missions as well as community support missions such as disaster relief. In addition, it has a low environmental impact, thanks to her advanced auxiliary propulsion systems with low emissions of pollutants (electric motors).



The Chief of Defense Staff, General Graziano, added "Vulcano will play a role in extending the projection capacity of our military instrument, through her characteristics of strategic versatility and operational flexibility, to the advantage of naval training engaged in international operational."



The LSS is a fleet logistic support ship also equipped for health emergencies, thanks to a fully equipped hospital, with operating rooms, X-ray, medical analysis lad, dental surgery, and intensive care ward for up to 17 seriously-ill patients.



The ship is able to combine transport and transfer capacities to other naval units of liquid (diesel, aviation fuel, fresh water) and solid (spare parts, food and ammunition) goods, and to carry out repair and maintenance operations at sea on other vessels.



Defense systems are limited to a command and control capability in tactical scenarios, communications and non-lethal (passive) defense systems. The ship is however able to embark even more complex and capable defense systems, and to become a platform for intelligence-gathering and electronic warfare systems.



-ends-