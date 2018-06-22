U.S. Navy Identifies Casualty

(Source: US Navy; issued June 23, 2018)

NORFOLK, Va. --- The U.S. Navy announced June 23 the death of a Navy pilot who was involved in a mishap at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico.



Lt. Christopher Carey Short, from Canandaigua, New York, died June 22 when the A-29 aircraft he was piloting crashed while on a mission over the Red Rio Bombing Range, part of White Sands Missile Range, north of Holloman.



The cause of the mishap is under investigation.



(ends)

Holloman Aircraft Crash

(Source: US Air Force; issued June 22, 2018

HOLLOMAN AFB, N.M. --- An A-29 Super Tucano crashed over the Red Rio Bombing Range at approximately 11:30 a.m. MDT today during a training flight as part of the Air Force's Light Attack Experiment.



One aircrew member suffered minor injuries and was airlifted to a local hospital. More information on the second aircrew member will be released when it is available.



The crash is currently under investigation, and no cause has been determined at this time.



The Red Rio Bombing Range is part of the White Sands Missile Range, a U.S. Army installation and the Department of Defense's largest, open-air test range.



Fire and police units from the White Sands Missile Range Directorate of Emergency Services initially responded to the report of the crash.



-ends-