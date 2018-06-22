Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: U.S. Department of Defense; issued June 22, 2018)

BAE Systems Land & Armaments, York, Pennsylvania, is awarded an $83,629,301 firm-fixed-price contract to provide the necessary material and technical engineering to build, integrate, test, and deliver 30 Assault Amphibious Vehicle, Personnel Vehicles 7A1 (AAVP7A1); four Assault Amphibious Vehicle, Command Vehicles 7A1 (AAVC7A1); and two Assault Amphibious Vehicle, Recovery Vehicles 7A1 (AAVR7A1).



This effort also includes support and test equipment, spares, publications, training, engineering services, logistics, and other technical support required.



This contract involves Foreign Military Sales under the Taipei Economic Cultural Representative Office (TECRO) Foreign Military Sales (FMS) case TW-P-SEQ.



All work will be performed in York, Pennsylvania, and is expected to be completed by July 22, 2020.



FMS revolving funds in the amount of $83,629,301 will be obligated at time of award and do not have an expiration date. This contract was not competitively procured in accordance with Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1(a)(2)(ii) - only one responsible source and no other supplies or services that will satisfy agency requirements.



The Marine Corps Systems Command, Quantico, Virginia, is the contracting activity (M67854-18-C-0007).



-ends-

