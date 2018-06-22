Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: U.S. Department of Defense; issued June 22, 2018)

Lockheed Martin Corp., Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Co., Fort Worth, Texas, is awarded $175,308,058 for modification P00053 to a previously awarded cost-plus-incentive-fee, fixed-price-incentive-firm, firm-fixed-price contract (N00019-15-C-0114).



This modification provides for the development, testing, and activation of 13 different F-35 component repair capabilities in support of the F-35 Lightning depot implementation plan for the Air Force, Marine Corps, Navy and non-Department of Defense (DoD) participants.



Work will be performed in Nashua, New Hampshire (37 percent); Torrance, California (15 percent); Redondo Beach, California (12 percent); Fort Worth, Texas (11 percent); Inglewood, California (8 percent); Cedar Rapids, Iowa (6 percent); Baltimore, Maryland (5 percent); Niles, Illinois (3 percent); Williston, Vermont (1 percent); Orlando, Florida (1 percent); and Grand Rapids, Michigan (1 percent), and is expected to be completed in November 2021.



Fiscal 2018 aircraft procurement (Air Force, Navy, and Marine Corps); and non-DoD funds in the amount of $175,308,058 are being obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year.



This modification combines purchases for the Air Force ($82,237,394; 46.9 percent); Navy ($41,118,693; 23.5 percent); the Marine Corps ($41,118,693; 23.5 percent); and non-DoD Participants ($10,833,276; 6.1 percent).



The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.



