New RAM Launchers for the German Navy

(Source: Diehl Defence; issued June 21, 2018)

MUNICH --- This June RAM-System GmbH (RAMSYS) was awarded for the delivery of ten Rolling Airframe Missile (RAM) launching systems for the German Navy. These weapon systems will be installed and integrated on the second batch of already procured K130 class corvettes.



The RAM weapon system is the backbone of the German and US Navy’s ship self-defense capability against ASMs, air targets and fast surface targets in the close range and is one of the key systems for their combat readiness.



The launching system is able to fire all deployed RAM Block 0, 1A and 2 missiles, as well as next generation missiles Block 2A and B.



Apart from the transatlantic cooperation partners, the navies of Eqypt, Greece, Japan, South Korea, Turkey, United Arab Emirates and since 2017 Mexico and Qatar rely on the outstanding capabilities of RAM ship self-defense weapon system.



Prime contractor RAMSYS, together with its shareholders Diehl Defence and MBDA Germany and the US-Partner Raytheon Missile Systems, are responsible for the development and production of the RAM weapon system within this US-German RAM cooperation.



