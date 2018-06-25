The aircraft are shortly expected to begin taking part in the IAF’s operational activities.
Meanwhile, additional air and ground crews are being trained, and are expected to be integrated into the IAF’s "Adir" operations in the coming months.
Today, three additional “Adir” (F-35I) aircraft have landed in Nevatim AFB and joined the ranks of the IAF’s 140th (“Golden Eagle”) Squadron. In a short while, the aircraft will begin taking part in the IAF’s operational activity pic.twitter.com/6Z3jYgIUdc— Israeli Air Force (@IAFsite) June 24, 2018
