IAF Gets New 'Adir' Aircraft (excerpt)

(Source: Defense-Aerospace.com; posted June 25, 2018)

Three additional F-35I aircraft arrived on Sunday at the Israeli Air Force’s Nevatim air base, and will soon begin taking part in operations as part of the 140th Squadron. (IAF photo)

Today, three additional “Adir” (F-35I) aircraft have landed in Nevatim AFB and joined the ranks of the IAF’s 140th (“Golden Eagle”) Squadron. In a short while, the aircraft will begin taking part in the IAF’s operational activity pic.twitter.com/6Z3jYgIUdc — Israeli Air Force (@IAFsite) June 24, 2018

Three additional Lockheed Martin F-35I combat aircraft, known as “Adir” in Israeli Air Force, service, landed yesterday (Sunday) at Nevatim air base, located southeast of the city of Be’er Sheva, and were inducted into the IAF’s 140th “Golden Eagle” Squadron.The aircraft are shortly expected to begin taking part in the IAF’s operational activities.Meanwhile, additional air and ground crews are being trained, and are expected to be integrated into the IAF’s "Adir" operations in the coming months.-ends-