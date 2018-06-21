Airbus Provides Update on Impact of Brexit No Deal/Deal Scenarios

(Source: Airbus; issued June 21, 2018)

Major Manufacturers Issue Warning Over Brexit Uncertainty

(Source: Press Association; published Jun 22, 2018)

When I last checked if it wasn’t for the customer countries of the A400m , Airbus would have not been able to cover the over budget and delays. Aerospace manufacturers need customers. Perhaps they might reflect on that — Ben Wallace MP (@BWallaceMP) June 22, 2018

Major manufacturers employing more than 20,000 people in the UK have spoken out about the potential impact of Brexit on key British industries.A warning by Airbus that it could pull out of the UK with the loss of thousands of jobs if Britain crashes out of the EU without a deal is “no idle threat”, the aerospace giant has stressed.And BMW said uncertainty over Brexit could damage the competitiveness of the UK’s automotive industry.Airbus sent shockwaves throughout British industry and the Government when it said it would “reconsider its investments in the UK, and its long-term footprint in the country” if Britain was forced to leave the single market and customs union in March 2019 without any transition agreement in place.Katherine Bennett, Airbus’s senior vice president in the UK, told the Press Association: “We don’t deal in idle threats. We seriously believe a no-deal Brexit would be catastrophic.”She said the Government had been made well aware of the company’s views during “extensive and frank” discussions.But security minister Ben Wallace hit back, saying the firm had relied on countries such as the UK to cover the costs of the A400M military transport plane.“Aerospace manufacturers need customers,” he said. “Perhaps they might reflect on that.”Ministers have been told that the impact of exiting the EU without any sort of trade deal would be “devastating” for the aerospace industry.Airbus has more than 4,000 suppliers, and its warning applies to other sectors such as automotive. (end of excerpt)-ends-