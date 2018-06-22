Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: U.S. Department of Defense; issued June 22, 2018)

The Lockheed Martin F-16 Block 60 delivered to the United Arab Emirates is the closest production variant to the F-16V Block 70 aircraft that the company has been contracted to build for Bahrain. (Twitter photo)

Lockheed Martin Corp., Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Co., Fort Worth, Texas; and Lockheed Martin, Greenville, South Carolina, have been awarded a $1,124,545,002 fixed-price-incentive-firm contract for F-16 production.



This contract provides for the production of 16 F-16 V Block 70 aircraft.



Work will be performed in Greenville, South Carolina; and Fort Worth, Texas. The work is expected to be complete by Sept. 30, 2023.



This contract involves 100 percent foreign military sales (FMS) to the Kingdom of Bahrain. This award is the result of a sole-source acquisition. FMS funds in the amount of $551,027,050 are being obligated at the time of award.



Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, is the contracting activity (FA8615-18-C-6058).



