The Court of Appeal Dismissed the Claims of RHG Riedl Handelsgesellschaft M.B.H

(Source: Patria; issued June 26, 2018)

The Helsinki Court of Appeal has today 25th of June 2018 ruled in a case in which Patria Land Services Oy’s former contract party has demanded compensation from Patria for sales commissions that the contract party allegedly had a right to. The court proceedings relate to the Patria AMV vehicle deals.



The cases have been pending since 2009. In 2016 the Helsinki District Court dismissed the RHG’s claims and obliged RHG to cover Patria’s legal expenses. RHG appealed to the Helsinki Court of Appeal.



The Court of Appeal has dismissed the both claims of RHG.



The Court of Appeal has stated in its ruling that RHG’s performance has been essentially insufficient as well as in breach of the contract terms and the law. The Court of Appeal stated that Patria has not had a contractual obligation to issue the payments to RHG and RHG is not justified to any compensation for its performance.



The Court of Appeal obliged RGH to compensate Patria’s legal expenses for both the District Court and the Court of Appeal proceedings.



RHG has a right to apply for an appeal from the Supreme Court by 24th of August 2018.



